How seismic historic event influenced one Orange principal

As a teenager, an Orange principal witnessed one of the most significant events of modern history unfold before his eyes.
It helped shape his approach to leading students.
Reverend Louis Stringer of Orange Anglican Grammar School was a British paratrooper training in Berlin days before the wall came down.
"It was a tense, tense time. You could see everyone was on edge," he told the Central Western Daily earlier this year.
"We had to cross the border ... You could see someone had been shot trying to get across in the water.
"I remember getting back - I was probably about 18 or 19 - and seeing the wall get pulled down and then remembering that kid."
He says five years of service in the parachute regiment partially inspired his work to create of the Orange region's first cadet unit in 2018, two years after taking the top job at OAGS.
"Orange Anglican Grammar School facilitates a unit that is open to all members of the community," he told the CWD when Army Cadet Unit 252 launched.
"We want to share our facilities for this community activity."
OAGS has grown rapidly in the eight years since reverend Stringer took the reigns. It reports more than 70 per cent of students new to town enrol at the school.
"We've grown by 100 per cent ... we've now got about 725 students," he said.
"It's a great position to be in to know that the community is really supportive of the school.
"You can see the growth around us ... they're coming here because we've just got a great product. We're a low fee, but we're a high quality school."
This year multi-million dollar expansion plans to accommodate new students were revealed.
The development will comprise five new classrooms, two balconies and tiered spectator seating for the adjacent Trinity sports field.
Construction is due to begin in the middle of this year and will take 12 months. Costs are estimated at $11 million.
A second building of similar design is planned in the future to replace nearby demountable classes. This would provide extensive seating for the field wrapping around two edges.
