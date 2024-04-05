'Family, hard work and the pursuit of quality': Inside the Swinging Bridge world

Name: Tom Ward
Role: Owner / Winemaker / Viticulturist
Winery: Swinging Bridge
I developed a passion for wine through the vines.
I've been immersed in agriculture ever since I was a kid.
Growing up on the family farm in Canowindra, it was satisfying to see the efforts of a year reflected in the next year's harvest.
When we planted vines on the property in 1995, I was intrigued by how much a specific vintage reflected the conditions they were grown in and began pursuing viticulture professionally.
I'm fortunate enough to have an equally passionate and qualified cellar door team.
Visitors to the Swinging Bridge Cellar Door can expect to be guided through a thoughtfully curated selection of our award-winning wines by industry professionals that live and breathe our story every day.
I'd recommend treating yourself to one of our specially prepared food pairing options (canapés or five-course degustation) to truly elevate your tasting experience.
We're probably best known for our Chardonnay.
Non-traditionally planted east-west facing vines in our Hill Park Block 7 vineyard produce some of the best Chardonnay grapes you'll find in Australia.
Coupled with judicious winemaking, we're able to produce an elegant and complex yet delicate Chardonnay.
These are wines that fans of Swinging Bridge have come to know and expect from the vineyard.
The newer you are to wine, the more reason you should try a broader range of styles and varieties.
The only way to determine whether you like one grape or style more than another is to constantly compare.
There's a lot of needless pomp in the wine industry that doesn't do it any favours, and cellar doors (in Orange at least) are not something to be feared.
Our team have done the hard work and learning so you can enjoy our wines and learn as much or as little as you feel comfortable with.
Whether you've never tried a wine before, or you're studying to become a master sommelier, you're welcome to come and try our full range.
Personally though, I use any opportunity to convert someone to Chardonnay.
Swinging Bridge is founded on family, hard work, and the pursuit of quality.
There's no silver bullet in winemaking. It's consistent, concerted efforts in the vineyard and persistent growth and evolution in the winery.
I'm fortunate to be able to surround myself with experts in the industry that challenge and improve everything we do.
I'd like to think that our efforts in the vineyard and winery shine through in the quality of the wines we produce.
Needless to say, we're spoilt in the Orange region in both quality and range of options for consumers.
If I was headed to a gathering and needed three bottles that showcase Orange, I'd take a bottle of See Saw Prosecco, a Canobolas Chardonnay, and Printhie's Millwood Pinot Noir.
It's no secret that hospitality and retail have experienced some tough times in recent years.
I want to thank the Orange region (and beyond) for their continued support of our family business and everything we do.
It's this support that allows us to strive to produce high quality (and delicious) wines that continue to compete well at a national and international level
