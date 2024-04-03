Have you seen Lucian? Eight days since missing man was last seen in Orange

There are renewed calls for help to find a man who has been missing for more than one week.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a 41-year-old, Lucian Flash, who was last seen on Gallipoli Place around 5pm in Orange on Tuesday, March 26.
Reported missing to officers from the Central West, police have commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
There are concerns for the man's welfare due to medical conditions that require treatment.
Mr Flash is described as being of Caucasian appearance and roughly 18 centimetres tall, known to be of a thin build with brown-coloured hair and brown eyes.
He is also known to frequent the areas of Orange and Sydney.
Anyone who may have seen Lucian Flash or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Orange Police Station on 6363 6399, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
