High-speed police chase caught on camera as stolen cars seized

A car involved in an early morning police chase which was caught on camera has been seized for forensic examination.
At about 5.50am on Monday, April 1, police were patrolling Orange when they attempted to stop a silver Isuzu MU-X on Lone Pine Avenue after reports it was stolen earlier the prior evening.
When it failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated which was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
Police will allege the car was travelling with a Range Rover and a Jeep Cherokee that was also reported stolen overnight.
At about 6.20am the same morning, police located the MU-X abandoned on Torolusa Way and the Range Rover was located abandoned on South Terrace just before 8am.
Both vehicles were seized for forensic examination.
Just after 1.50am on Tuesday, April 2, police attempted to stop the Jeep Cherokee after sighting it at the intersection of Allenby and Bathurst Road.
When it failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit was terminated after losing sight of the vehicle.
The Jeep was located abandoned and damaged on Lewana Place and was seized for forensic examination.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Orange Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
This came after a busy Easter long weekend where, in a separate incident, two teenagers were charged in relation to another police pursuit.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
