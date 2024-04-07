'Full tilt on fun': rally pair to cross Nullarbor in The Magic School Bus

A rally car replicating The Magic School Bus, a trip across the Nullarbor and a history-making detour.
For those in the Shitbox Rally know, Orange's daring Jackett couple has been raising money for cancer research for the past nine years, accruing funds for the Cancer Council to the tune of roughly $80,000.
Like Brinn and Anita Jackett have - for now their sixth time in a row - a driver and navigator team buy and convert an old "hunk of junk" worth no more than $1500.
The challenge is to then reach a finish line some thousands of kilometres away within a matter of days, with Shitbox Rally's Autumn 2024 journey from April 12 to 20 sending teams from Adelaide to Perth.
"[Anita and I] said we'd hang up the rally boots for a while, but two years later, here's this really fantastic route that even old school rallyers came out of the woodwork for," Mr Jackett said.
"Going west isn't very common either, purely because a lot of teams are from the eastern states, and we're biting our nails a bit because of the weather forecast and the uncontrollable element of that.
"But we know that no matter what happens, we'll still just go full tilt on fun."
With a cohort of 500 people, water not receding from the Great Central Road near Laverton due to high rainfall has forced some big changes from event organisers.
The longest detour in Shitbox Rally history, a 2860 kilometre route change - which includes an additional 1180 kilometres - and another stop-over to the trip has added a full day to the overall challenge.
Going through Roxby Downs, Oodnadatta and then Yulara for the Field of Light dinner, rallyers will then double back and do the Nullarbor.
From there, they'll come south to Coober Pedy, take the Gawler Ranges to Penong, cross the Nullarbor to Caiguna, and then make their way to the final night in Southern Cross as planned, albeit a day late.
But the extra day also means extra time spent in themed excitement and madness for the Jackett's, who didn't know how to top their punk theme from 2022.
"We struggled to think of something better than spikes, tartan print and tattoos, but we've got a year 2000-ish Toyota Townace Van this time around, so it got the creativity going," he said.
"So, we've got a four-cylinder van painted sunshine yellow like The Magic School Bus, and Anita's got a Ms Frizzle theme for every day of the rally, from a space theme, to dinosaur and wild west costumes.
"We've got all of the characters hand-painted on the van from the original TV series as well, and I'll be Ms Frizzle's offsider in a glorious lizard outfit."
With Mrs Jackett the primary osteopath of Health Allies and Mr Jackett its practice manager, the two 40-year-old daredevils make the most of each unique event.
The Ms Frizzle impersonator has gone as far as having her already-curly hair dyed a fitting red.
Her husband looks forward to the fun his partner's vivacious energy will bring.
"[Anita's] got the type of personality where everybody loves her, because she's everybody's mate and always the life of the party.
"She's one of those people where you just know you're going to have a blast, and she's always up for a dance and a little bit of mischief."
The couple also noted peoples' generosity toward the cause, with their Jack-It team raising $11,825 of their $15,000 goal as of Thursday, April 4.
Along with selling customised rally key rings, Mr Jackett said donations had trickled in from all angles.
Some of those included clients of their clinic, Cudal Bowling Club, and several anonymous givers, along with stickers sponsors from businesses like Lucknow Skin Shop & Boot Barn, Thrive Advice, and Blackwell Short Lawyers.
"It doesn't feel like the $10,000 to $15,000 we raise every other year is a big drop or massive amount, but when you add it up over the last nine years, it's a pretty decent figure.
"Every little bit contributes, and all of the dollars go straight to Cancer Council research, with Shitbox Rally being the biggest private contributor after the government.
"In the past 12 years, these rallies have raised 45 million dollars."
Usually "swagging it" during trips, it'll be the Jackett couple's first year camping in a van.
They're also looking forward to meeting former US president John F Kennedy's daughter, Caroline Kennedy, with the US ambassador set to be the first person to finish a Shitbox Rally challenge towing an armoured, black-out SUV.
Fast-forward to spring, Mr Jackett will then do a second rally in October - but this time, with his 12 year old daughter.
"It's the inaugural Lunchbox Rally, which is like a mini Shitbox [rally], but with a parent and child team," he said.
"She's been part of our rally story since the age of two, so after 10 years of putting up with us doing Shitbox.
"It's definitely her turn."
