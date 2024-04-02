Mitch Tambo hit the stage in Orange but it was more than just a performance

Renowned Aboriginal artist, Mitch Tambo, brought more than just entertainment to James Sheehan Catholic High School in Orange on Tuesday.
While captivating students with his performance, Mr Tambo also sparked a reevaluation of Indigenous education among teachers at the school.
Tania Morris, religion coordinator at James Sheahan said "we're going to have to change our style of teaching" after Mr Tambo's presentation on Aboriginal spirituality.
Mr Tambo explained that Aboriginal Dreamtime stories taught in the year 11 curriculum across NSW tend to oversimplify Indigenous spirituality.
"It's more of a westernised version that doesn't show the Dreamtime accurately," Ms Morris said.
"So, we thought, wow, we're going to have to do something differently."
Mr Tambo is known for his golden buzzer performances on Australia's Got Talent, as well as his bilingual version of John Farnham's song You're the Voice.
Beyond his musical talents, Mr Tambo, is a Gamiliaraay man known as a social worker and advocate for contemporary Aboriginal spirituality and ethics.
His visit to Orange this week is part of his Walanbaa Youth Tour visiting 35 cities in Australia - many of them regional cities.
"We want to reach as many kids and youth as we possibly can to share our music story and our culture," Mr Tambo said.
"And so they see someone else from another cultural background freely celebrating their identity and mixing it with pop music."
Growing up in Tamworth, Mr Tambo wanted to reach students who may not typically have access to such cultural experiences.
"I grew up in somewhere there was sometimes the lack of visibility or experience for kids," Mr Tambo said.
"So, it's just really important to get to the kids out there that wouldn't normally sort of see this or experience different cultures, celebrate them and just have a good time."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.