'None of us are broken': bookworm kid grabs nod for 'beautifully told' tale

Orange's Jeremy Maddison says if you find something you actually love and can get lost in for hours, why not make it part of your life?
When he's not wearing his social worker hat, Mr Maddison draws on both his profession and personal life experience to create award-winning stories.
With an emerging novel set for future publishing and several short excerpts under his belt, he's feeling even more content after winning a recent Open Writing Competition in the Central West.
"It's comforting when others see a worth in what you're doing, and to know they've enjoyed the work you put in to get it there," Mr Maddison said.
"It was a good feeling [to win] and I was very excited, because it's really just nice to connect with other writers at the same time."
Sponsored by the Cabonne Women's Writers Group, the theme for the 2024 competition was dubbed The Two of Us, with winners announced in Molong on March 22.
No more than 500 words in length, Mr Maddison had entered his "flash fiction" piece titled Belief, which drew on the elements of love, grief and loss.
"My idea was around how two people, who become separated from each other and the world, go through the process of feeling lost in the world without one another," he said.
"But it's also about living in the truth of who we are and doing that without fear, so we have more quality in our lives, and it just felt write when I'd finished it.
"Most of my writing is around the potential we all have inside us as people, which comes from a lot of the work I do, and how some of us haven't yet found or tapped into that potential yet.
"I'm of firm belief that none of us are broken, as hard as that may be to believe ourselves, because there isn't anything missing in any of us."
None of us are broken ... there isn't anything missing in any of us.- Writer and social worker based in Orange, Jeremy Maddison on the way he views the world.
A husband and father of two outside of hospital grounds, the 53-year-old Bloomfield social worker grew up in England, moving to Australia in 2006 after receiving sponsorship to work in mental health with St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney.
Amid an 11-year career in the big smoke, Mr Maddison would later meet his now-wife, where the pair would then relocate to Orange in 2017 without looking back.
But before all of these big, adult life events, the budding writer had his head buried in books for as long as he can remember.
"I was very much a bookworm kid from the get-go, I loved stories and I loved books," Mr Maddison said.
"I still have memories where I'd order a book from a catalogue back during school, and as soon as it was delivered, it would be such an exciting moment in time.
"We've got quite a big library at home now, a place where you can completely lose track of time in, and I get that same feeling when I write."
With his latest tale one of "loads of stories" either already in the bank or getting ready for release, Mr Maddison's Belief received positive feedback from the contest's anonymous judge.
Part of this included his "good use of direct speech" and how the writer's us of repetition in a simple story was "beautifully told".
The two writers to receive Highly Commended accolades were also from Orange, featuring Tomasine Smith's poem and a short story by Stephanie Bennett.
