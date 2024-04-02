'My absolute rock': How Danica's best friend helped her battle breast cancer

Less than two years after being diagnosed with breast cancer, Danica Bunch is out to prove the disease is anything but a death sentence.
And in a joyous twist of fate, she gets to do so alongside best friend Kylie Duncan.
"She was my absolute rock during that period of time," Ms Bunch said of her friend's support following her 2022 diagnosis.
"It's amazing having friends like Kylie who wouldn't let me be anything but positive."
And as it turned out, that positivity was justified.
After "finally" finding the right oncologist for her battle, Ms Bunch began immunotherapy treatment where instead of undergoing chemotherapy, she would simply take three tablets a day.
Now she shows no signs of metastatic cancer.
"Treatments are changing, solutions are coming forward every day. We have to power through, we have to push through," Ms Bunch added.
As well as Ms Duncan's support, the Cancer Council played a pivotal role in helping the media and PR professional through her ongoing journey.
So when Ms Bunch was approached about taking part in the annual Stars of Orange dance event, she knew it was the perfect way to give back.
"It was incredibly emotional," she said of being approached by the charity night's organisers.
"I really shy away from the clichés around cancer, so I also wanted to show people that you can live well with cancer."
As it so happened, on the same day Ms Bunch got the call asking her to take part, so did Ms Duncan.
"We each called each other saying 'I've got news' and we had the same news," Ms Bunch said with a chuckle.
"I know (my battle with cancer) is a big reason why she is doing the event."
Although the pair will be competing against each other on the night, they have teamed up in the lead up to May 4.
With contestants aiming to raise thousands of dollars for cancer research, the best friends have organised An Afternoon in Palm Springs at the Parrot Distilling Co for Sunday, April 7.
Running from 1pm to 4pm, a ticket will cost $40 and include woodfired pizza, a Parrot gin and tonic on entry and an entry ticket for the lucky door prizes.
For the big night itself, Ms Bunch has teamed up with Millthorpe Ballet and Performing Studio to put together what she hopes will be a "bit of a surprise" for the audience.
While winning would be a fantastic feeling, the Millthorpe mum is more concerned with raising money and proving to anybody else battling cancer that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
"I want to say that yes, it is a terrible diagnosis and a big shock but there are so many treatments that are happening all the time," Ms Bunch added.
"You have to stay positive."
Tickets for their event can be found by searching An Afternoon in Palm Springs on Humanitix.
