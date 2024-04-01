Ewe beauty! What makes a 'beautiful' sheep, and why this stunner was crowned champ

First outings for Bowen Suffolk studs ewe and ram proved to be a success at the Sydney Royal Easter Show today.
The stud was awarded the grand champion ram and then backed up the win receiving the grand champion ram ribbon out of a field of 24 exhibits, judged by Deva Weitman, Romsey, Victoria.
Ms Weitman is no stranger to the Suffolk breed, holding the president position of Suffolk Sheep Breeders Association of Victoria and the federal secretary position of Suffolk sheep society of Australia.
The grand champion ram reigned from the class ram showing milk teeth only class.
Ms Weitman said the ram was well grown with a good top line, with even coverage and he had the x-factor.
The grand champion ewe reigned from the ewe shorn, showing milk tooth only, with wool not exceeding 12 millimetres in length.
Ms Weitman said the ewe was also well grown, with lots of width and carried muscle through to her back end.
"She's a beautiful ewe, with plenty of carcase along with length and depth of body," she said.
Bowen stud principal Greg Good, Millthorpe, said it was a good feeling with the results, with help from a team of young sheep enthusiasts.
"Both the ram and ewe are sired by a Bowen sire," Mr Good said. "They rank high in the Lambplan.
"They're a combination of genotype and phenotype."
Mr Good said it was the first show for the June drop exhibits, with the stud attending Sydney Royal since 1981 and having had success.
He plans to retain the young ewe within the stud's program, while the ram will be sold in September.
The reserve champion ram was also awarded the the Millthorpe based stud, reigning from the ram showing milk teeth only, closely and evenly shorn not more more then seven days prior to judging.
Ms Weitman said the ram had adequate muscle, a good top line and travelled on a good set of feet.
The reserve champion ewe completed the clean sweep for the stud.
She was from the ewe shorn, showing milk teeth only, born after August 1.
For the group classes Bowen continued their success winning the Peter Taylor Group, consisting of one ram and two ewes.
The group of four Suffolks was won by Cheval Park Suffolks, Taralga, while the breeders group was won by Bowen Suffolk stud.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.