Suspicious blazes: Firefighters called to same location on separate days

Firefighters have responded to two blazes in the Glenroi area during the Easter long weekend.
On Friday, March 29, NSW Fire and Rescue Orange branch was called to the skate park area of Glenroi Oval for a grass fire at 4.03pm.
Station officer Brad Monico said the fire appeared to have been deliberately lit.
"It was just a small grass fire in some of the longer grass up there," he said.
"It was going nowhere, the grass is pretty green up there so it just put up a lot of smoke."
He said police were also called and attended the scene.
The following day firefighters were called back to the park at 4.30pm.
"[It was] pretty much an identical call, a rubbish fire at the exact same spot," Station officer Monico said.
"It's becoming a bit of a popular spot up there."
Elsewhere in the region emergency services were called to Jenolan Caves on Saturday evening March 30 after a man became trapped.
The same day a man was burnt in a mower fire at Kelso.
