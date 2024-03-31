These young swimmers just achieved something that may not be matched 'for 20 years'

Taking on the best athletes from across NSW is never an easy task.
The challenge is made that much more difficult when taking into consideration that some Sydney swim clubs boast ten times the membership numbers that the Orange Aquatic Club does.
But a group of four young girls not only proved they belong on the biggest stage, but they achieved something their coach Jason Lewis believed may not be matched "for 20 years".
"It's pretty rare and you won't see it that often," he added.
Elsie Vial, Hannah Chapman, Ava Thornberry and Abby Williams made up the 12 years girls relay team that competed at the NSW Swimming Junior State Age Championships.
Among plenty of other good results by the club, these girls placed 4th in the state for the 4x50m freestyle relay. In doing so, they were the only the only country club to place in the top ten, with eight others hailing from Sydney and one from Wollongong.
"To pull together a relay team of that ilk is pretty difficult and doesn't happen that often," Lewis said.
"It takes a lot of good work and some talented kids to come together at one time."
This achievement followed on from the quartet breaking the Mountains and Plains record in the same event in February, and being awarded the silver medal at the Country Championships that same month.
While the relay event is very much a team race made up of individual performances, Lewis believed their success was at least in part due to the culture built at the club.
"They swim together every day, training together and encouraging each other which is really important," he said.
"It very much is an individual sport, but sharing that success together is quite special and having success in the relay is very special to them."
Lewis understands just how hard the life of a swimmer can be.
Waking up before the crack of dawn to swim countless laps day after day after day can take a toll on the most committed athlete.
And while it's still early in these budding athletes' careers, their coach believes they'll be successful in whatever path they choose to pursue.
"They might not even end up being swimmers," Lewis added.
"I would certainly love to see at least one of them be successful at the top end, but it's a long mountain to climb and often you'll find young swimmers dip their way into other sports and be successful no matter what they do."
