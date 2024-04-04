Modern elegance and effortless style

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday April 5: 10 Abbey Court, Orange:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 10 Abbey Court, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Now is your chance to experience luxury living at 10 Abbey Court. Nestled within its private, tree-lined sanctuary, the property stands as a beacon of refined living, inviting those with discerning tastes to immerse themselves in the pinnacle of luxury. This exclusive one-acre estate offers a haven of tranquillity and sophistication, promising a lifestyle of unmatched opulence.
Set amidst Orange's rich heritage and vibrant culinary scene, this immaculate property exudes an aura of understated grandeur, perfectly complemented by its tranquil cul-de-sac setting. As you pass through the automatic front gates, listing agent Lucas Ferrari said that a world of contemporary elegance and timeless charm unfolded before you. "10 Abbey Court redefines luxury living.
"From its secluded sanctuary to its seamless indoor-outdoor spaces, every detail speaks of opulence and tranquillity," he said. "It's more than a home, it's a masterpiece of contemporary elegance."
Embracing the ethos of modern living, 10 Abbey Court boasts multiple living and entertaining spaces, seamlessly blending functionality with style. The expansive stone island kitchen, complete with huge butler's pantry and modern appliances, serves as the heart of the home, inviting culinary creativity and social gatherings.
Each of the four bedrooms exudes luxury and comfort, featuring built-in robes, ceiling fans, and a main bedroom that boasts his-and-her walk-in robes, as well as a full ensuite. The commitment to sustainability is also evident in the state-of-the-art 8.4kW solar system, complete with a 10kW storage battery and smartphone capability, ensuring both efficiency and eco-friendliness.
Lucas said the property transcended the ordinary to offer a lifestyle defined by luxury, comfort, and sophistication. "Orange, is a destination that offers quality-built homes and a plethora of beautiful lifestyle options, tailored for modern family living," he said. "10 Abbey Court stands as a prime example of the exquisite living experience this area offers."
Beyond the interiors, the opulence extends outdoors. Bi-fold doors seamlessly connect the interior to an exterior island, creating a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living. The show-stopping outdoor entertaining area calls for year-round entertainment and relaxation with twin ceiling fans, built-in barbecue kitchen, and convenient garden restroom .
