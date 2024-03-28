Have a hoppy Easter in Orange this weekend

Hello,
What's happening this weekend?
There's not a great deal happening on Friday, but if you're concerned about where to grab your coffee, we've put a list of places open on Good Friday here.
Things get busy again over Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday there's Easter Family Fun Days at Heifer Station and Stockman's Ridge. You can go to Live Music on the Lawn at the Greenhouse.
On Sunday there's a Long Lunch at the Oriana or Easter Fun at the Ophir.
What will the weather look like?
It's going to be a clear Friday in Orange, with tops of 24 degrees. On Saturday you can expect tops of 25 and light winds. On Sunday will be a top of 24 with a five percent chance of rain.
What are we looking forward to?
