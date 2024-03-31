X-Trail driver ploughed into Yaris causing it to roll into brick fence

A Nissan X-Trail driver who crashed into a Toyota Yaris after failing to give way at an intersection has faced court.
Chelsea Kim Petrie of north Orange was charged with driving with an illicit drug in her system and for not giving way at a give way sign.
According to court documents, the 23-year-old was driving a Nissan X-Trail east on Margaret Street and attempted to turn right onto Anson Street about 10.35am on July 11, 2023.
However, she did not give way and collided with a Toyota Yaris that was diving south on Anson Street.
The Yaris was rotated slightly as a result of the crash and rolled leaving the road and hitting the brick fence of a nearby residence.
Police and other emergency services were contacted and attended the scene.
Both vehicles were inspected and appeared to sustain minor damage.
Paramedics also checked both drivers but neither driver required further treatment.
Both drivers returned a negative breath test for alcohol but Petrie returned a positive drug test.
She was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for secondary testing and on analysis it was confirmed she had cannabis and methamphetamine in her system.
Petrie was present in Orange Local Court to be sentenced on Thursday, March 21, 2024.
Barrister Frances Lalic said Petrie has since taken steps to address her underlying problems.
"I'm instructed that she had stopped to a near stop at the intersection, she did not see the other vehicle coming, there was nothing in her manner of driving," Ms Lalic said.
"This was an accident."
Ms Lalic said Petrie pleaded guilty and has secured full-time work.
"She completed the Magistrate's Early Intervention Into Treatment program," Ms Lalic said.
"She has no other matters on her record."
Magistrate David Day said the two offences were "totally different" so he would deal with the separately.
Mr Day did not convict Petrie for driving with the drugs in her system.
He gave her a two-year conditional release order without a conviction.
However, he did convict her without imposing a further penalty for not giving way at the intersection.
Mr Day also convicted Petrie and placed her on a 12-month conditional release order for contravening an AVO by sending a text message to a person she was not allowed to have contact with on August 30, 2023.
