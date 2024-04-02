Big night on the baileys and vodka leads to 'shock' reading for driver

A bumper Saturday session led to a shock random breath test result for a young driver when he was pulled over almost 12 hours after his last drink.
Harrison Taberner, of east Orange, was stopped for a random breath test at Lucknow about 12.20pm on February 17, 2024 and managed to blow mid-range reading of 0.136.
According to court documents, 28-year-old Taberner was stopped at a stationary breath testing site on the Mitchell Highway.
He returned a positive result and was arrested for breath analysis and taken to Orange Police Station.
Taberner was given a 15-minute observation period at the police station and on analysis he returned a mid-range reading of 0.136.
He said he consumed seven or eight beers, five alcoholic seltzers and a number of Baileys and vodka drinks between 5pm the previous evening and 1am on Saturday, February 17, 2024.
Solicitor Mason Manwaring represented Taberner in Orange Local Court on March 21, 2024 and said his client completed the Traffic Offenders Intervention Program and pleaded guilty to the mid-range drink-driving offence.
"It was a bit of a shock that reading to Mr Taberner," Mr Manwaring said.
He said Taberner had been drinking at a hotel in Orange the night before and then went home.
"He was going to see his parents," Mr Manwaring said for Taberner's reason for driving at the time he was stopped by police.
Magsitrate David Day said police made no mention in their report of the state Taberner was in when he was stopped by the police but he should have felt affected.
"It's a RBT ... 0.136, he would be a bit worse for wear," Mr Day said.
Mr Manwaring agreed.
"It was a long morning," he said.
He added that Taberner is employed and works in Orange and interstate and had nothing on his traffic history.
Mr Day said convicted Taberner and fined him $880.
He also disqualified Taberner from driving for two months and placed him on a 12-month interlock order.
The disqualification took into account a police suspension he was given at the time of his arrest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.