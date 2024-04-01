Change of plans leaves drink-driving workmate in strife

A p-plater who didn't initially have plans of getting behind the wheel of a car has been convicted for a mid-range drink driving offence.
William Waddell of Tallwood was living at Forest Reefs when he was caught drink-driving in Orange on February 23, 2024.
According to court documents, the 21-year-old P2 driver was stopped for a random breath test in Byng Street about 11.40pm.
He returned a positive breath test and was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for breath analysis.
The breath analysis returned a mid-range reading of 0.108.
Waddell told police he had been drinking at a nearby licensed premises.
He appeared in Orange Local Court in person to be sentenced for the mid-range drink-driving charge on Thursday, March 21, 2024.
His barrister Joseph Dalzell said on the night of the offence Waddell had finished work at 8pm, went home and was picked up by a colleague and they went out drinking.
However, Mr Dalzell said the colleague was unable to drive later in the night, so his client decided to drive.
"He's no way assisted by his driving record," Mr Dalzell said.
However, he did say Waddell was a "person of good character" and he has completed the Traffic Offender's Intervention Program.
Magistrate David Day said Waddell could not avoid receiving a conviction as the drink-driving was classified as a second offence due to a previous low-range drink-driving charge.
Mr Day said Waddell should have felt affected by the alcohol.
He convicted Waddell and placed him on a 12-month community correction order, disqualified his driver's licence for six months and gave him a 24-month interlock order.
