What does the future hold for budding chef 'in her element' at the UB?

There's a 20-year-old apprentice chef in Orange who finds it near impossible to decide what she likes more - cooking food or eating it.
But with big dreams to one day open her own fine dining restaurant either locally, or abroad, Imogen Fitzalan would likely go with preparing mouth-watering dishes for people.
Now, in her third and final year of completing a Certificate III in Commercial Cookery, she's on the home stretch of her placement with the Union Bank along Sale Street.
She's on track to be fully-qualified in December, 2024.
"I never actually saw myself being where I am, because I was very shy when I first started and I didn't know a lot of things," Miss Fitzalan said.
"But I'm answering confidently when apprentices under me ask questions now, and I love helping them grow, especially because I was in their place.
"For sure, it's a stressful industry, but I've learned to just dive in and do what I have to do, because at the end of the day, I know I'm capable now."
From a young age, Miss Fitzalan said she's always the last one at the table, taken aback by every facet of dishes and what ingredients helped pull it all together.
Interested in where produce was sourced and why different foods are plated the way they are, she was usually the kid who was up for tasting whatever good meal was going around.
But the past two years have been a particularly special experience for the young chef with the UB's culinary wizard in her corner.
Under the wing of the hat-winning restaurant's head chef, Miss Fitzalan says the honcho isn't a kitchen crew's average man-in-charge.
"Dom [Aboud] as a boss is honestly amazing, because he's not only a boss, he's like a best friend and a cooking dad," she said.
"He's just always asking how every day life is going, like checking in to see how all my dogs at home are going and things like that.
"It's not always about work; he genuinely cares about you as a person."
With a bit more experience (and cash) under her belt, Miss Fitzalan has plans to take off overseas with her work to explore different cuisines.
Interested in how different cultures find ingredients and prepare food, the aspiring chef says a favourite part of being in the kitchen to date is the visits from farmers.
"I've always loved how producers come into our work, like farmer Doug with his spuds, so I can look at all of the things they've grown," she said.
"It still surprises me how chefs can then go and make something amazing from something that's already amazing."
Which is why Miss Fitzalan has never wanted to miss any food-related action, with the St Mary's Catholic Primary School student going on to relish her Hospitality elective during her years at James Sheahan Catholic Primary School.
She'll often host wood fire pizza nights at her house, as well, with one of her must-have ingredients being Gorgonzola cheese.
Joined by fresh herbs like basil, with ham and hot honey making another her top two picks, Miss Fitzalan has also found a recent love in Asian-style dishes, with spicy fried rice one of the Dom-taught, staff meal UB favourites.
"I just feel happy when I'm cooking, I feel in my element," she said.
"You get really in the zone when it gets so busy, but at the end of the shift it feels rewarding, because you get all of these good comments from front-of-house staff about how people really loved a dish, or someone's said to say 'thank you'."
Her parting advice to other aspiring chefs like herself, Miss Fitzalan encouraged people to stick with it during the tough times.
"It is a little bit daunting when you first start, but it's also really rewarding, so, hang in there," she said.
"Because if you have a passion, you'll know it's for you; because it just feels right."
