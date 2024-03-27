Advancing Orange's water security: Key players meet with minister

The Cumnock Show is one of the great traditional country shows of the Central West.
I wouldn't miss this fantastic annual event for quids, so I headed on out for the day and really enjoyed catching up with the locals.
While there I presented life membership badges and inspected the outstanding local regional produce.
The lunch I had there ... well, it was one of the best!
I cannot emphasis enough the importance of country shows to local communities, it's an important event that brings the community together.
I now look forward to Orange's 152nd annual show late next month.
Orange was blessed with great weather for the 17th annual Orange Running Festival, held at Gosling Creek.
Close to 2400 registered participants competed in a range of events from the 2km up to the 42km marathon.
Over half of the competitors were from outside of the Orange 2800 postcode, heralding from every state and territory across the country.
I entered the 10km event and was pretty happy with my time of 55 minutes and 37 seconds.
A big thanks to all the sponsors, Orange City Council, the Orange Runners Club and all the volunteers who helped to make this event such a success.
From one iconic running event to another; last weekend the foothill of Mount Canobolas staged the Great Volcanic Mountain Challenge.
The 11km trail run up Mount Canobolas isn't for the feint of heart, but is always a great reward with the views across the seemingly endless elevation of the mountain.
I recently hosted a visit to NSW Parliament by the Mayor of Orange, Cr Jason Hamling.
I was only too pleased to facilitate a meeting with Minister Rose Jackson MLC regarding the state's investment into water infrastructure for Orange - which is a key element to unlocking future residential, industry and business potential.
Mayor Hamling is certainly advancing the interests of our thriving city. I can report that the conversation we had with the minister was very encouraging.
Recently in the Parliament of NSW I proudly led the debate on NRMA's 25,083 signature petition to increase random breath testing and police visibility to tackle road trauma - of which alcohol remains a significant contributing factor.
In 2023, an estimate of 57 people killed where alcohol was involved in the crash - 48 of these deaths are in regional NSW.
With 36 people killed in 2022 where alcohol was involved in the crash, this represents a fatality increase of 58 per cent in 2023. For the 12 months ending June 2023 (preliminary data), there were 274 serious injuries where alcohol was involved in the crash.
From 1 January 2024 to the end of February 2024, two people have been killed where alcohol was involved in the crash; This statistic will be significantly impacted by the alcohol-related data lag.
Statistics don't lie, and they need to be considered in the strategic deployment of existing police resources and in keeping with the NSW Police Forces' aim to protect the community by monitoring and promoting road safety.
But they are more than numbers - they are people's lives. I want people to return safely from their drive home. During the debate the Minister for Police advised that her door will be open to the NRMA for discussions on this important issue.
