Disability provider faces $1.8m fine over burns death

By Stephanie Gardiner
March 26 2024 - 5:00pm
  • Kyah Lucas has been identified with the permission of her family.

A disability support provider faces a $1.8 million fine over the death of a young Indigenous woman who was severely burnt when poorly-trained carers gave her a bath.

