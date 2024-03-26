'No immediate threat' as emergency team battles fire just outside Orange

UPDATED: A fire near Orange is causing "no immediate threats".
The blaze broke out at a property on Borenore Road before 2.30pm, Tuesday.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers are on the scene about eight kilometres south-west of Orange.
An RFS spokesperson said: "There are no immediate threats and conditions are mild."
Images supplied to the Central Western Daily show white smoke billowing from a clearing on the hill.
It's unclear what caused the fire or if anyone has been injured.
The CWD reached out to the RFS for further information. This story will be updated when it becomes available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.