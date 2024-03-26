Massive volunteer effort behind 'great' upcoming festival in Orange

Thousands of volunteer hours are behind one of Orange's biggest upcoming festivals.
FOOD Week in 2024 will be among the busiest ever held, with multiple events expanded and tickets sold out within days.
"There's hundreds of volunteers ... and thousands of hours of work," president Charlotte Gundry told the Central Western Daily this week.
"That's just during the FOOD Week alone, but then there's the eight to 10 months leads up."
The annual festival will run from April 5 to April 14.
Dozens of events are locked in including night markets, forage, shine the lights, and food train.
The signature Sampson Street long lunch has been expanded, from 300 seats to 360.
"I think it's just going to be a really great representation of the best things going on town," chef Dom Aboud said.
"All of us are showcasing local produce with a heap of pride.
"[Food Week] is going to be a great time and I think anyone coming up for it is in for a good one."
He believes the night markets will be a stand out.
"That's always good fun. We'll be down there feeding the masses .... it always gets a really big turnout.
"I'm just looking forward to running around for it. I like being busy."
Plans to expand the festival further for 2025 have been foreshadowed.
"We've got some ideas," Ms Gundry said.
"It's about group travel ... trying to get people from [outside] the immediate area ... from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney."
Event sponsors include the DPI, SCR, Newmont, REX, Orange City Council, and Quest Orange.
A local produce FOOD Week hamper can be won by clicking here.
The full list of events and times for FOOD Week in 2024 can be found on Orange360.
Festival Signature Events:
Friday 5 April: Night Market, Robertson Park
Saturday 6 April: Sampson Street Lunch
Sunday 7 - Friday 12 April (exl. 10 April): Shine the Light on Producers
Friday 12 April - Sunday 14 April: FOOD Train
Saturday 13 April: FORAGE
Sunday 14 April: Sunday Producer's Market and Brunch
