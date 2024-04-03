Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Police officer punched in head multiple times during wild flurry in Macca's car park

By Staff Reporters
April 4 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man's time in jail has been extended after he punched a police officer at least five times in an unprovoked attack.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.