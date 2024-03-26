Paris Capell picks up a slice of history ... and she's championing change

Paris Capell has made history as the first Orange Young Woman to place at the Sydney Royal Easter Show
Last weekend, she was awarded AgShows Young Woman Runner-up out of 15 other contestants across NSW.
"I'm so proud to be representing Orange," Miss Capell said.
"I feel absolutely on top of the world right now and I'm so excited for the year ahead."
With a passion for soil, Miss Capell competed in the finals with a key agenda: to have soil judging recognised at the Royal Sydney Easter Show.
"Soil definitely gets my eyes lit up," she admits.
Miss Capell said AgShows Australia introduced guidelines for soil judging but they haven't been adopted in NSW because there aren't many people championing the program - something she wants to change.
"I've been talking to as many people as possible to make sure we're getting kids to feel, touch and look at soil, and to think about how we will look after it better in the future," she said.
The final in Sydney, according to Paris, is an opportunity to bond with other young women from rural areas across the state.
The contestants visited government house and had dinner with the state governor, looked behind the scenes of all the animal judging and got a glimpse into CWA scone making.
The rest of the year for Paris, and the winner Dominique Wyse from Tamworth, will be spent attending many agricultural shows to encourage other young women to put up their hand to represent their local community.
"It'll probably mean playing a few less games for the Emus, but it will mean meeting lots of amazing people from all across the state," Miss Capell said
"Dominique's based in Tamworth, she'll try and get to all the northern shows and I'll try and get to all the southern shows."
Paris Capell is also the third Orange Young Woman to advance to the Sydney finals in the show's 62 year history.
