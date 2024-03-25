Who's keen to buy a pub? Orange's oldest hotel is up for sale

Orange's oldest pub has hit the market as its owner, Vijay Bohra, shifts his focus to other business ventures.
Having owned Hotel Orange since 2019, Mr Bohra is hoping to step back from being a publican to concentrate on his role as a hotelier.
"We had a good run, but I think it's time for us to prioritise our other accommodation businesses," Mr Bohra said.
"We enjoy the pub, but if we find the right buyer, then we'll definitely consider selling."
It's important for Mr Bohra to find a buyer with the "right mindset" for the venue or he won't sell and it would be "business as usual at the pub".
Established in 1890, the Hotel Orange is a two-storey multi-functional venue with a nightclub, pub, accommodation, beer garden and function rooms.
It's located in one of the busiest intersections in the Central West on Summer Street and Peisley Street.
Under Mr Bohra's ownership, the hotel has undergone modern renovations.
"It's a fantastic asset to hold, almost no investments to be made. It's all done up very nicely," Mr Bohra said.
The Hotel Orange has undergone several name changes throughout its history, including the Federal Hotel, Empire Hotel and Tourist Hotel, before adopting its current name in 2007.
