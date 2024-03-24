How Orange could become a hub for the Australian defence industry

Orange has potential to become a hub for the Australian defence industry.
That's according to councillor Jeff Whitton, who is spearheading a push for government investment in the region.
"We certainly have the facilities," he told the Central Western Daily this week.
"I've met on several occasions with ministers ... and certainly, the minister for defence industry is keen to know more about what Orange has to offer."
Manufacturing, research and development, aircraft maintenance and infrastructure on Mount Canobolas have been flagged as areas of specific interest.
It comes as the government pivots to prioritise domestic defence investment.
"Traditionally, this technology is developed in countries like the USA, UK, and France but now the Australian Government is saying that those things have to be developed and built in Australia by sovereign Australian programs," Cr Whitton said.
"Certainly, we can't build submarines in Orange ... but we have other areas.
"The airport ... the manufacturing industry, which is very strong ... and there's facilities like Mount Canobolas which is already a national security asset."
Cr Whitton argues defence infrastructure needs to be distributed across the country.
"You can't have all your eggs in one basket in certain locations," he said.
"The last thing any human on this planet wants is conflict ... if we have a facility that is of strategic value to the national security of our country [it could become a target].
"But we have them everywhere; we have rail systems, we have electrical systems, we have telecommunication systems ... all of those things are in our backyard, and they are prime targets for people who want to do us harm."
Cr Whitton met with Assistant Minister for Defence Matt Thistlethwaite in Orange last week to discuss possible areas of investment.
"The minister is keen to know more about what Orange has to offer right now," he said.
