See who was Out and About in Orange over the weekend | Part II

It's been another big weekend in Orange with something for everyone across the city.
CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was very busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Friday she was at the Bletchinton Bash School Fete, live music at the Agrestic Grocer and Drag Bingo at the Greenhouse as a part of the Rainbow Festival.
On Saturday Carla captured the Rainbow Festival Parade and Festival and the Rainbow Festival McNamara Street Party.
On Sunday, Carla went to the Great Volcanic Mountain Challenge, the Rainbow Festival Brunch, The Easter Family Fun Festival at Robertson Park.
All the Rainbow Festival and Rainbow Parade photos can be seen right here. Check out our bumper gallery.
New clubs clash at Woodbridge Cup 10s. See all the rugby league highlights from the knockout tournament in Blayney.
