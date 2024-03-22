Construction for first ever Rainbow Festival street party underway in CBD

Preparations for the first ever Rainbow Festival street party in Orange are underway.
A stage, lighting and barricades have been erected in the carpark off McNamara Lane.
"I'm really looking forward to it," Cr Mel Mcdonell told the Central Western Daily this week.
"We can show it doesn't matter who you love, or how you love ... You're welcome and you're part of this community and you're important."
The street party will begin about 7pm on Saturday, following an LGBTQI+ march and festival.
A Rainbow Festival in Orange attracted pushback from some councillors and residents. A push from Kevin Duffy to pull all support was defeated 9-3 in front of about 300 people in March.
"Tonight, I'll be voting, that we accept everyone in our inclusive community, and we welcome everyone here to our beautiful regional centre, Orange," mayor Jason Hamling said at the time.
"I can remember not so long ago, that country and western music would never have drawn a crowd here in orange. if it's not your thing. it's simple. Don't go but don't complain that it's happening."
Orange's inaugural Rainbow Festival was initially pencilled in for 2020, but cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.
Organised by Orange City Council in conjunction with youth group Sincerely Queer, the event is funded through a state government grant.
A full list of events - and how to book - can be found below.
Friday 22 March at The Greenhouse, from 7pm
sold out
Saturday 23 March at the South Court, from 12pm
Saturday 23 March at Roberston Park, from 1.30pm
Saturday 23 March at McNamara Street, from 7pm
Sunday 24 March at Groundstone Café, from 10am
SOLD OUT
