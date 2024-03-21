Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirms visit to 'resilient' region

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to visit the Central West tomorrow.
The Labor leader will arrive in Eugowra on Friday with Calare MP Andrew Gee to meet residents in the flood-damaged town.
The Prime Minister first visited the flood-hit Cabonne village about a week after flooding swept through the area in November, 2022.
"When I last visited Eugowra it was a town that had been devastated by flooding," the PM said in a statement.
"But it was also a community that was resilient, and was determined to rebuild.
"It was quite inspirational seeing firsthand the courage and resilience of the locals - the worst of nature showed the very best of community spirit."
The town was decimated by flooding in 2022. Many residents are still living in temporary accommodation.
Almost $600 million in funding to rebuild has come from the federal and state governments.
Mr Alabanese is expected to meet with community members who are still living in pod homes in Eugowra.
