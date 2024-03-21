Round 'em up: Check out photos from the Sheepdog Trials

It's been a busy time at Molong Showground as people gather for the 2023 NSW Dogpro Plus State Championships.
The trials have been on since Tuesday and will continue through to Saturday.
On Wednesday, Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh went to Molong to capture photos of spectators and competitors.
The dog and their human work together through a 15 minute course of three obstacles in the competition. They accumulate points depending on how they do.
Want to take a trip down memory lane? Check out our When We Ruled This City gallery.
Do you want to stay up-to-date with what's happening around Orange and the Central West? Sign up to our What's On newsletter.
You get what's happening sent directly to your inbox every Thursday afternoon so you can plan your weekend, informed.
Like to plan ahead? We've also got an "in the diary" section, so you can know what to do look forward to months ahead.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.