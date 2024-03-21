Young doctor fronts court accused of taking intimate photos at Orange hospital

A suspended doctor who has been accused of taking intimate images of people without consent while working at Orange Health Service will likely be sentenced in April.
Nicholas Chu appeared next to his legal representative Nicholas Hanna on the same audiovisual link screen at Orange Courthouse on Thursday.
Chus has been suspended while he faces 13 counts of intentionally recording intimate images without consent. He has also been charged with two counts of producing child abuse material between January 2022 and February 2023. Most of the incidents took place at Orange Health Service, others are listed in Orange or Randwick.
Magistrate David Day confirmed with the Department of Public Prosecutions there were 15 victims in the trial. None of these alleged victims are able to be identified.
Chu's matters were previously heard in Sydney, before being moved to Orange Local Court in January. It was requested he attended the mention on March 21.
Chu is currently out on bail and living in Sydney. He will return to court on April 18.
Chu previously completed degrees at UNSW but the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency notes he is currently suspended.
"They cannot practise in Australia," his listing on its website reads.
He was first registered in December 2021, and according to court documents seen by AAP, began the bulk of his alleged offending the next month, continuing until February 2023.
-With Australian Associated Press
