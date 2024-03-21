Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Young doctor fronts court accused of taking intimate photos at Orange hospital

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 21 2024 - 4:29pm, first published 2:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A suspended doctor who has been accused of taking intimate images of people without consent while working at Orange Health Service will likely be sentenced in April.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.