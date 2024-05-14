Group 10 junior 'not satisfied' with sole Wallabies cap

A lot has changed in the five years since Harry Johnson-Holmes made his Wallabies debut against South Africa.
COVID, South Africa leaving Super Rugby, Eddie Jones and the seemingly constant turmoil engulfing Australian rugby, just to name a few.
But the former Cowra Magpies and Eagles junior has quietly gone about his work and is now in his seventh season with NSW Waratahs with a clear goal in mind.
"I was lucky enough in 2019 to get my Wallabies debut and I've kind of been in and around camps ever since," he said.
"Just had a bit of bad luck with injuries at the wrong time of the year the last few seasons.
"I'm definitely not satisfied with what I've been able to achieve in the green and gold jersey.
"So it's always in the back of my mind."
The tight-head prop has been front and centre for the Waratahs in what has been a tough Super Rugby Pacific campaign.
What hasn't been lost on the 27-year old is the dedication of rugby fans in the state, especially those from the Central West and beyond.
He said he hoped the Waratahs could take more games to regional areas in future.
"I really hold the region very near and dear to my heart," he said.
"I always love getting back there and giving them a shout out whenever I can because there's some really good rugby people there who are still still great supporters of mine and I'm a great supporter of of theirs.
"I think it's definitely in the back of a lot of people's minds that it'd be a great thing to do [play more games] because of how much those western regions absolutely love their sport and love their rugby and give them a little bit of a break from using their fuel cards getting to Sydney.
"Afterwards you go around saying good day to people and a lot of people are from out west, even some from Bourke.
"It's pretty special to see how dedicated our fans are to get in the car and drive upwards of 10 hours to watch a bit of footy.
"So hopefully in the future we can repay the debt."
