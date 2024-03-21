'Fresh new look' for CBD laneway under construction in Orange

A "fresh new" public art exhibit is under construction in the Orange CBD.
All graffiti in Kathmandu Laneway has been removed and the strip is cleared for installation.
From next month, the space will house a light display built by Queensland-based artist Daniel Templeman.
"We're definitely excited to see a fresh new look," Bed, Bath & Table deputy manager Lisa Garlic told the Central Western Daily one Thursday.
"I don't know if the loitering will stop, or the kids who scooter down the laneway.
"We're just excited to see a fresh new look, and we hope that it stays that way."
Costs are estimated at $200,000. Orange City Council will pay $100,000, with the remained covered by government grants.
The artwork will be launched alongside the Bee Clock on March 27, from 7.15pm.
"It'll be much more vibrant, it'll be much more walker friendly, and we hope people will respect that and treat it as it should be," councillor Tony Mileto told the CWD in 2023.
