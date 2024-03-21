Victim's supporters rally at courthouse for alleged DV murder case

The case against Troy Armstrong who has been accused of murdering his former wife by running her car off a country road at high speed, has been adjourned to April for certification.
Troy Armstrong, 35, is currently in custody, charged with murdering former wife, Kristy Armstrong, 36, after allegedly driving his ute towards her sedan at Molong on the afternoon of June 9, 2023.
Defence solicitor Drew Hamilton represented the accused via Audio Visual Link at Orange Court House on Thursday. Armstrong did not appear.
Supporters of the late Ms Armstrong were wearing purple in the public gallery, as they have at previous court dates.
It has now been nine months since the charges were laid, and usually six months is the required time frame to have a charge certificate to be filed filed. The Department of Public Prosecutions made an application for adjournment, allowing more time. Magistrate David Day approved the extension.
The case has been adjourned to April 18 for certification and the apprehended violence orders will be addressed the same day
In addition to the murder charge, Armstrong is facing two counts of attempted murder related to other passengers in the sedan, who were left with minor injuries after the crash.
The Central Western Daily has previously reported Armstrong was under 24-hour guard in the intensive care unit at Royal North Short Hospital in Sydney in the months after the crash with serious brain and spinal injuries that left him unable to walk.
He had part of his skull removed and could no longer care for himself.
Armstrong has since been moved to hospital at Long Bay Jail.
The case has been adjourned for seven weeks while the cars involved in the crash underwent lengthy examination in America.
During a bail hearing in July, Mr Smith described Armstrong as "an extremely dangerous person" who left the surviving victims in fear.
