'Some things never change' full circle moment for Trinity Preschool teacher

A visit from Queen Elizabeth, school blazers once worn by five-year-olds and dedicated teachers are all key parts of Trinity Preschool's century-long history.
One of those dedicated teachers is Sallyann Cocks, who attended the preschool in the 1970s and returned teaching for the past thirty years.
Though Ms Cocks doesn't recall the queen's parade in 1970, her earliest preschool memory remains vivid - tumbling off the swings and scratching her face.
Trinity Preschool was first established in 1924 in the the Bluestone Hall, before moving to its current home on Kooronga Avenue in 1976.
Ms Cocks' highlighted the cyclical nature of her role, as she now teaches children whose parents she once taught as preschoolers themselves.
"The children you knew as five year olds are now the parents of the five year olds," she said.
She said the community and the support among staff is what has kept her at the school for so long and she said she has no intention of leaving anytime soon.
"It's the community people trust us, and I'll be here until my body fails and my wits fail," she said.
Director of Trinity, Sarah Evans said the 100 year milestone is quite a rare achievement for a preschool.
She said most preschools were built around the 1970s and those that were built earlier were most likely taken over by other owners or companies.
Preserved in Trinity Preschool's records, is Ms Cocks' first report, which described her as having good self control and plays excellently with other children. The school report, despite its age is very similar to what a preschool report looks like today.
"Some things don't change - the wording changes the way it looks changes, but the kernel of it is the same," Ms Cocks said.
In a quest to find out more about Trinity Preschool's history, the school is seeking any artefacts, uniforms, photos, oral histories or documents from the community to curate an library exhibit in August.
"There's lots of people in town who will have lots of bits and pieces," she said.
"It is such a special time and we really want to capture those memories."
Trinity preschool encourages the community to get in contact through 100yearsoftrinity@gmail.com if they have a historic item or a story to share.
