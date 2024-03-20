Is this flyer the next big thing in the Peter McDonald Premiership?

It's hard to get much better than a hat-trick on debut but Haydn Edwards knows he's got work to do.
The Bathurst Panthers winger is readying himself for a first full season in Peter McDonald Premiership first grade.
He had a dream debut in round 13 of the 2023 season, scoring a hat-trick against Orange CYMS at Wade Park.
He said he was thankful to coach Jake Betts for showing faith in him to step up in first grade.
"It's good. He's given me another crack at it after last year," he said.
"It's good to see how it goes at these knockout games and then hopefully play a full season up in first grade.
"I feel like I'm ready. Obviously I've got a couple more things to work on in my game which hopefully Bettsy can help me with."
The threat of his speed was on full display at the Bathurst Knockout earlier in March, scoring a runaway double against CYMS in warm conditions.
He said fitness had been a key concern for Panthers in the off season.
"It was hot but good to blow the cobwebs out in these knockout games, getting through the defence and working things out," he said.
"It held up pretty good. We've been pushed all preseason, we've had two full months of running.
"We didn't touch the ball until half a month ago."
It's not like the 18-year old has been lounging around however, playing a full season for Bathurst City in the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket season.
He said he was just taking the time to enjoy playing as much sport as he can in his first year out of school.
"It's all year around," he said.
"I'm trying to stay fit while I'm younger.
"I'm having a year off before I decide what to do. Hopefully just play a bit of footy and have some fun."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.