Rider triples the speed limit on defective motorbike in residential street

A motorbike rider has appeared in court after riding triple the speed limit along a residential street in Orange.
Logan James Constable of Hill Street, pleaded guilty to speeding in a dangerous manner and was present in Orange Local Court for sentencing on Thursday, March 14, 2024.
According to court documents police saw 23-year-old Contstable riding a silver Yamaha about 5.50pm on November 26, 2023.
He turned right from Summer Street onto Edward Street and at the Kite Street intersection accelerated to 130km/h.
Police were unable to catch up as he reached 150km/h in the 50km/h zone before slowing to 140km/h
He stopped for the police after travelling through the Warrendine Street intersection while still going at least 100km/h.
According to police there were pedestrians in the area at the time and a man was crossing Warrendine Street at the same time Constable rode past.
When asked why he was speeding Constable said "yeah, I dunno mate".
In addition to the dangerous speeding, police also discovered Constable's motorbike was defective and a roadside drug test returned a positive result for cannabis.
He was issued penalty notices for the defects, which included not having any rear view mirrors and the bike not being fitted with a red rear reflector.
Police removed the motorbike's registration plate so it could be surrendered to Services NSW for three months and he was served with a prohibition from use notice, which was attached to the tank of the motorbike. His licence was also suspended as a result of the speeding offence.
Constable's relatives also attended the scene to collect his property and he was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station.
Constable underwent further drug analysis at Orange Police Station but did not face drug charges during his court appearance on March 14, 2024.
According to the police, Constable only had an unrestricted driver's licence for 12 months before he was caught by the police and the motorbike was capable of reaching 100km/h from standstill in 3.5 seconds.
Solicitor Chaddy Mardini presented the court with a letter of apology and said his client had no excuse for the dangerous speeding.
He said the offence took place over a 500 metre distance and described it as a "short burst of rapid acceleration".
"I ask you to consider this speeding offence occurred for about 15 seconds," Mr Mardini said.
Mr Mardini said Constable has also lost his mining job as a result of losing his licence due to the offence.
"He's been unable to find employment however he's trying to start up his own business," Mr Mardini said.
"He's been suspended now for almost four months.
"His traffic history is limited to two speeding offences."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said Constable should have been in court earlier this year when there were two cases where motorbike riders sustained serious injuries in accidents while they were travelling at the legal speed limit.
Magistrate David Day also raised the issue of serious motorbike crashes he's seen come before the court in the past few weeks.
However, he said Constable had a limited driving record and took the police suspension into "partial satisfaction" when he issued the sentence.
Mr Day convicted Constable and gave him a nine-month community correction order for nine months.
He also fined him $330 and gave him a nine-month driving disqualification.
