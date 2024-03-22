Lead-foot learner stung by police after speeding through centre of town

A suspended learner driver has been caught after police nabbed him speeding in Orange.
Jack Thomas Raisbeck of Grace Rise, Orange, was sentenced in his absence in Orange Local Court.
According to court documents, Raisbeck was stopped after police saw him speeding on McLachlan Street at 8.43am on February 8, 2024.
When he was asked for his driver's licence he said "it's suspended".
Further checks revealed Raisbeck's licence was suspended due to loss of demerit points from February 7, 2024 to May 6, 2024.
Magistrate David Day reviewed the case information in Raisbeck's absence and said his "driving record is unhelpful".
Mr Day said Raisbeck also had a bad criminal recorded including assaulting a custodial officer and revealed he's on parole after being sentenced to five years of full-time jail for "serious matters" in 2021.
"He should be and is convicted," Mr Day said.
Mr Day convicted Raisbeck.
He also fined him $550 and disqualified his driver's licence for six months.
