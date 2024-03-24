'Get off our property': serial trespasser caught red-handed at school

A trespasser was found on school grounds wrapped in a blanket just a day after he was arrested after being seen trying to climb into a window at a nearby property.
Thomas Williamson of Nicole Drive was charged with entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse for trying to climb into the window on January 31, 2024.
The 32-year-old was given the same charge for trespassing at Orange Anglican Grammar School on February 1, as well as a larceny charge.
According to court documents, a resident saw Williamson attempting to climb through the window of a shed in a small street at west Orange.
She saw him stand on top of a water heater, slide the window open and begin climbing inside at about 7.15am on January 31.
She called out "what are you doing mate, you don't belong there mate, you need to get off our property".
The victim then called out to her husband and pointed Williamson out saying, "he was just trying to break into our flat".
Her husband jumped off the lounge and ran out the back door towards the accused and grabbed him by the arm.
The accused said, "I'm leaving".
However, the male victim said "no, you are waiting with me".
Williamson didn't speak while they waited for the police, his actions were slow and he was not wearing shoes.
When police arrived he refused to answer. He was arrested and placed in the back of the police vehicle. He still refused to provide identification and was told he was under arrest for trespassing and failing to provide identification.
He later provided his identification and was issued with a court attendance notice and released.
However, the next morning he was caught trespassing at Orange Anglican Grammar School.
Williamson entered the school grounds through an open gate at the front of the school at 6.50am.
He sat at a table and chairs where there was a large folder containing school information, two blankets and two water bottles.
Williamson wrapped the blankets around himself and was still sitting at the table when a witness arrived at 7am.
The female witness initially thought he was a staff member and asked if a nearby building was the music building.
He said, "I think so ... oh, I should go".
Williamson stood up and took all the items off the table.
The witness was approached by the school caretaker who told her Williamson wasn't supposed to be at the school and to "keep an eye on him".
She watched him until the police arrived about 7.15am and arrested Williamson for trespassing and stealing.
Police asked if the property in his possession was his and he replied "yeah" so he was asked to bring the property with him and was led to the police vehicle.
However, the school principal intervened and said the property belonged to the school.
Solicitor Matthew Tedeschi said his client was in a bad way at the time of the offences.
"He had nowhere, really, to go at the time," Mr Tedeschi said.
However, he said Williamson has since improved his situation, although he was due to have surgery the day after his court appearance.
"This is his first dishonesty matter," Mr Tedeschi said.
Magistrate David Day sentenced Williamson in Orange Local Court.
Mr Day said the property Williamson stole was of limited financial value and he pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.
However, he also said Williamson had a "lengthy criminal history occurring over a wide geographic range".
Mr Day gave Williamson two $110 fines for the trespassing offences and he placed him on a 12-month supervised community correction order for the larceny.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.