Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

'Get off our property': serial trespasser caught red-handed at school

By Staff Reporters
March 25 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A trespasser was found on school grounds wrapped in a blanket just a day after he was arrested after being seen trying to climb into a window at a nearby property.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.