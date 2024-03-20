Hockey revamp and bike trail put on ice ... and everything else at council

The push to revamp an Orange hockey field and efforts to revive work towards the Mount Canobolas mountain bike track were put on ice at a packed Orange City Council meeting this week.
A campaign to increase accessibility to sport for disabled residents, efforts to preserve the Trail of Awesomeness through Glenwood Forrest, and allegations of antisocial behaviour at the Aquatic Centre were also raised on Tuesday night.
The following is a brief overview of everything raised at council chambers. Deep-dive stories will be published in coming days.
A request for up to $200,000 in funding to begin work resurfacing, levelling, and widening the sand-based Smith Field next to Glenroi Oval was pulled from discussions immediately prior to the meeting.
Orange Hockey Association president Janeen Toner-Wasil told the Central Western Daily council would not consider the request until an existing government grant application lapsed later this month.
"Everyone was just so disappointed," she told said on Wednesday morning.
"We do hope it will come back up again at some point and be reconsidered."
The motion to restart investigations into creation of a mountain bike track on Mount Canobolas was pulled by creator Glenn Floyd, after disagreement over the specifics of how policy would change.
It followed extensive discussion in the public forum.
"The Canobolas Mountain bike trail I think offers a unique opportunity," project supporter Andrew Kermode told the chamber.
"Firstly, its proximity to the largest population Center in Australia, with 5.3 million people in Sydney Basin and then secondly what Mount Canobolas offers in elevation.
"Sir Isaac Newton would say that elevation and gravity are the friends of a mountain biker."
Wiradjuri elder Uncle Neil Ingram has been a long-term opponent of development at the site.
"Mountain bike trails would be detrimental to our sacred spaces ... this is our dreaming place," he told councillors.
"We do not want sympathy, but we do want respect for our cultural sensitivity."
A trail of the "Sport4All' program - aimed to increase participation rates in mainstream sport among people with disabilities - was unanimously backed by councillors.
Councillors voted provide a letter encouraging state forest collaborate with local mountain biking clubs to ensure sections of the Trail of Awesomeness are not destroyed by tree felling.
A report from staff on free entry to the Aquatic Centre over Summer holidays alleged extensive anti-social behaviour from patrons towards staff and other users, with recommendations the same offering not be renewed in future.
