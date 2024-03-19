Southern Feeder Road to be renamed, choices revealed in public survey

The Southern Feeder Road is set to be renamed. Choices are revealed in a new public survey.
Deputy mayor Gerald Power is pushing for the the route to be called Yuranigh Way, after a significant Indigenous man from the region.
Yuranigh was an aid to early British explorer Thomas Mitchell. By all accounts he was greatly respected by colleagues for his bravery and intellect.
"With the Mitchell Highway - which was named after some major Thomas Mitchell - I decided it would be good to name it after Yuranigh, because they had a very close relationship and were amazing mates," he told the Central Western Daily.
"Thomas Mitchell actually mentioned the Yuranigh never left his elbow ... the city was founded by an amazing person who had a close relationship with a First Nations elder and warrior."
The Wiradjuri man is buried at a heritage-listed grave site near Molong.
Other potential named for the new road through orange include Brabham Way, Blowes Road, Dairy Creek Road, or the Southern Distributor Road.
Southern Feeder construction has been delayed due to discovery of asbestos. It is due to completion this year.
