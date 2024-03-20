How Jemma's own suicidal thoughts drove her to help others battling depression

Jemma Lunney always thought of herself as a "happy-go-lucky" kind of person; at least that's what she wanted people to think.
Never wanting for others the see or treat her differently, the 36-year-old often found herself hiding feelings of depression or suicidal thoughts which stemmed from her obsessive compulsive disorder.
"It's something that I've dealt with on and off for 20 years, but very much in private. That's not something I've ever let anyone into," she said.
"At times, (my OCD) has been very severe and debilitating for me."
Now the Orange woman is on a mission to make sure others like her don't bottle their feelings up inside.
Roses in the Ocean is a national organisation run by those with lived experiences of suicide. This ranges from those who experienced suicidal thoughts, had a suicide attempt or people who have cared for someone in a suicidal crisis.
The group has now expanded its service into Orange, providing peer support to those impacted by suicide.
Ms Lunney's role is to help recruit and train volunteers to get that support in the city up and running.
"The idea with peer support is to offer people connection, shared understanding and acceptance around talking about a topic that is very isolating for the people experiencing it, whether that be in grieving or experiencing thoughts of suicide," she added.
"It's really nice to be able to offer people a chance to connect with someone who may understand what they're going through and will meet that with no judgement."
Roses in the Ocean is now in the position to offer support to people in the community, although more volunteers are still needed.
Flyers have been put up around town with information on how to register. Those interested can also visit the Roses in the Ocean website.
Ms Lunney said those seeking help would be paired with an "appropriate volunteer with a similar lived experience".
"I view it as a privilege to hold that space with people when they're in that vulnerable time and experiencing a grief that a lot of people don't understand," she added.
"We know that connection is such a protective factor when it comes to suicide.
"Deep down, people just need to feel heard and have their feelings validated."
