Driver facing charges after RFS truck crash hospitalises six firies in Central West

Police say a man will face court following an investigation into a single-vehicle crash in the south of the region almost six months ago.
Emergency services were called to White Rock Road, White Rock - about 10 kilometres south of Bathurst - shortly after 11am on Saturday, September 30, 2023 after reports a NSW Rural Fire Service truck had rolled onto its roof.
On arrival, officers found two crew members trapped by confinement, while four other occupants were able to free themselves from the truck, according to police.
A man and a woman were freed by Police Rescue officers, NSW SES volunteers, Fire and Rescue NSW crews, and police from Chifley Police District.
They were airlifted to hospital for treatment for serious spinal and leg injuries.
The other four crew members - two men and two women - were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken by road to Orange and Bathurst hospitals for further treatment.
Police say they established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist police from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit.
Following inquiries, police say they attended a home in Bathurst at about 12.15pm on March 16, 2024 and issued a 32-year-old man a future court attendance notice.
Police say the man was charged with three counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive manner dangerous, and negligent driving (occasions grievous bodily harm).
He will appear at Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
