Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Drink driver gets angry with police after multiple breath test attempts

By Staff Reporters
March 20 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman who made six breath test attempts and became aggressive with police when she was arrested after returning a positive reading.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.