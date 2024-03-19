Drink driver gets angry with police after multiple breath test attempts

A woman who made six breath test attempts and became aggressive with police when she was arrested after returning a positive reading.
Dianne Margaret Moore of north Orange pleaded guilty in Orange Local Court to mid-range drink driving.
The 67-year-old was present for sentencing on Thursday, March 14, 2024.
According to court documents, Moore was stopped for a random breath test while driving north on Hill Street about 9.30pm on January 26, 2023.
Moore failed numerous breath test attempts.
After about six attempts, a sufficient sample was obtained and returned a positive result.
She was arrested for a secondary analysis and became aggressive with the police.
The police took Moore to Orange Police Station where she returned a mid-range reading of 0.123.
She told police she drank two full-strength VB schooners over a four-hour period.
Solicitor Matthew Tedeschi said Moore had limited means due to health problems and being unable to work for the next month or two.
Magistrate David Day reviewed the information submitted by the police and her criminal record.
Mr Day said Moore had a driving under the influence charge from 1997, high-range drink driving and driving while her licence was disqualified in 1998 and another high-range drink driving charge in 2012.
"She will be doing it reasonably tough," Mr Day said.
"The reading is high, you should have felt affected at 0.123, if you didn't feel affected you drink too much.
"Everybody is affected at 0.1, all the research says so, so you were dangerous."
Mr Day convicted Moore and gave her a 12-month community correction order.
He also gave her a minimum mandatory licence disqualified of two months, which will be followed by a 12-month interlock order.
