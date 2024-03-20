Cleaner caught stealing hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes from pub

A hotel cleaner has faced court after stealing $650 worth of cigarettes from his employer.
Wayne Allan Skeen of Summer Street, was accused of stealing the Winfield cigarettes from the Royal Hotel.
The theft came to light after hotel staff discovered there were 169 packets of cigarettes unaccounted for in an audit.
Two weeks worth of CCTV footage was viewed and in that time 51-year-old Skeen was filmed stealing 14 packs of cigarettes.
According to court documents, Skeen had worked as a cleaner at the Royal Hotel for about a year before he was caught.
A hotel stock take was conducted in August 2023 and all losses were within the expected amounts.
However, when another stock take was conducted on January 9, 2024, there were 169 packs of Winfield unaccounted for.
A witness then viewed two weeks worth of CCTV footage from January 1 to January 12, 2024.
He was filmed stealing three packs at 3.45am on January 1 and another three packs at 10.49pm the same night.
He then took another three packs on January 2 and one or two packs on January 5, 9, 11 and 12.
The witness confronted Skeen on January 12 and Skeen confessed.
He also confessed to the police when he was interviewed on January 21, 2024, however he could not tell them how many packs he stole or over what period of time.
Skeen was present in Orange Local Court on Thursday, March 14, 2024 for sentencing.
Solicitor Matthew Tedeschi said Skeen apologised and lost his job for taking the cigarettes.
"This is his first dishonesty matter on his record," Mr Tedeschi said.
Magistrate David Day agreed that Skeen didn't have any previous convictions for dishonesty on his record although there were convictions for unrelated offences.
Mr Day ordered Skeen to pay $650 compensation to The Royal Hotel Orange.
He also convicted Skeen and placed him on a 12-month community correction order.
