Million-dollar hockey field revamp for Orange one step closer to reality

The decade-long push for a "state of the art" hockey field upgrade in Orange is one step closer to reality.
About $1.1 million is needed to resurface, level, and widen the sand-based Smith Field next to Glenroi Oval.
This week, Orange City Council will decide if it should fork out the final $200,000 needed to start work.
"We've been pushing for about 10 years," Orange Hockey Association president Janeen Toner-Wasil told the Central Western Daily.
"It would mean Orange can compete for competitions ... we just need that last little bit to get it over the line."
If approved, construction would begin during October and be completed in time for next year's season opener in April.
The association - which has raised well over half-a-million-dollars from private backers - believes its revamp would bring major competitions to Orange.
"The primary objective of the project is to transform the existing sand-based hockey field into a modern, state-of the-art synthetic turf pitch that complies with FIH regulations," a brief to councillors says.
"By doing so, the aim is to create a more enjoyable, inclusive and competitive playing environment, attracting players of all levels, promoting community engagement, and hosting Regional and State-level tournaments."
Councillor Tammy Greenhalgh is behind the push for local government funding.
"Being a volunteer myself, I know how much hard work goes into improving infrastructure and facilities," she told the CWD.
"My personal opinion is they've done a lot of hard work and the least we can do as a council is to support them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.