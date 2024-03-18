'People deserve support': How growing up in Orange as a transgender man shaped Hunter's life

Growing up, Hunter McLachlan knew from a young age he was "some flavour" of LGBTQIA+.
Although the world had changed a lot since Sydney's first Mardi Gras in 1978, Mr McLachlan still felt "really isolated" figuring out who he was in Orange during the 2010s.
"In my perspective from back then, the town didn't seem very accepting," the now 20-year-old said.
"I knew the stigma against it and that really impacted my mental health."
Then at 13 years old, Mr McLachlan realised he was a transgender man.
Before then, he had "no concept" of what being trans really meant.
"I knew there was some stuff going on in Sydney because they had Mardi Gras, but in a town like Orange there wasn't really much representation for it," he added.
The hardest aspect of being transgender as a teenager was his social life.
From getting people to use the proper pronouns - he and him - to figuring out a new name, life wasn't easy.
The friend group he had at the time didn't stick around.
Thankfully, Mr McLachlan made new connections who accepted him for who he was.
"The main thing is having support and feeling like you're not alone. Everyone needs a couple of friends," he said.
"When you're LGBT, even when you're young, you do know about the discrimination that happened to people who are gay or trans. It really impacts your mental health when you aren't able to get friends who accept you."
Since its conception, Mr McLachlan has been part of Sincerely Queer, the group heading up Orange's first ever Rainbow Festival.
He also spoke at the March 5 meeting where Orange councillors voted 9-3 in favour of continuing to support the festival.
Mr McLachlan felt it was his responsibility as a member of the queer community to share insight into how other young people may feel.
"Seeing all these people get up there and say 'think of the children, we can't have this festival' makes me feel like I need to put my perspective in," he added.
"There was an outstanding outpour of support (for the Rainbow Festival) at the meeting."
With three days worth of events scheduled to begin on Friday, March 22, Mr McLachlan believed having the festival go ahead proved Orange was "catching up" to other regional towns where pride events have been common place for years.
"I think it was about time Orange got one," he said.
"If I was still in school, a scared kid who feels like the world is out to get them for who they are, if I saw my town having a festival, the world wouldn't feel so scary."
