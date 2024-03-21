Beefing up business for Trunkey boys while meaty hands boost production

While it's been a big past year for the butcher boys over on Endsleigh Avenue, the two best mates are gearing up for even bigger and better months ahead.
April 14 will mark 12 months to the day Orange's Trunkey Bacon & Pork got brand new owners.
Taking on the meaty feat together, business partners Felix Bishop and Aiden Mason said the verve is ready to toast the pair's tireless yet worthy work since.
"It's been a wildly humbling 12 months with what's been a pretty intense year for business," Mr Bishop said.
"Christmas was huge, to a point where it was the first time Trunkey Bacon & Pork stopped taking ham orders, because the response was just that awesome.
"But [Aiden and I] didn't kill each other, so that was good. Sure, it came close there a few times, and there are a lot of knives around here.
"In all seriousness, though, we've really pulled through and achieved some amazing stuff together."
Between the duo and Mr Bishop's brother-in-law, their six hands handled the best part of more than 600 hams during the silly season.
Ovens were "going all night and all morning" for about four to five weeks straight.
With customers usually let in on-request after phoning the shop, one of three Trunkey workers would emerge during the busy periods and let the person in.
But moving forward, the idea is to eventually have products on-display from Monday to Friday.
"We're still selling out after we've soaked it, smoked it and sliced it, and that's with sending 300 kilograms plus of bacon and pork out the door every Friday," Mr Bishop said.
"So, the idea of having the shopfront open during the week is daunting, but people are desperate for it and we want to grow so we can give them that."
Which is why the introduction of a fourth (and familiar) set of hands is welcome news for the Trunkey bosses.
Not unlike Mr Bishop and Mr Mason - who started with the business in their younger teen years - they've managed to snag local butcher, Kyal Barkwill, for some casual work.
"We're so lucky to have him starting soon, because he's someone who already knows the product and the business as much as we did when we took over," Mr Bishop said.
"Snaking one of the original boys also means we won't have to stress about any quality dipping."
But there's another big change to come for business dealings in 2024, with another big introduction.
Securing a supplier at the Orange Farmers Markets, Trunkey Bacon & Pork will add beef products to their offerings.
With expansion plans to get a bigger cool room going to accommodate for the extra meat, it's a time the Trunkey crew is gearing up for.
"We met a really funky beef grower, just over the mountains closer to Lithgow, who we knew would be a good line of beef supply for us with some credible traceability as well," Mr Bishop said.
"We knew once we did beef, we'd also need to supply customers with all the information, so we wanted a supplier who truly knew their product inside and out.
"We're pretty pumped for it, and even though we're fast at getting everything done, I think the most humbling point of business ownership is making things like this work, instead of running with every idea."
Which is why Mr Bishop credits a large portion of the pair's success so far to their clients, as well as head honchos already in the know.
Describing it as "invaluable support", the Trunkey duo expressed a joint gratitude for those who've offered their wisdom at no cost.
The butcher said it's the encouragement and kindness shown by locals that's gotten them through the tough times.
"That's what really stood out to both of us the past year, where we've had incredibly sound advice and genuine support from other business owners, our customers, and local chefs," Mr Bishop said.
"Especially when you have those huge weeks, where it feels like one step forward and two steps back, everyone we spoke to was just like 'you'll get through it' and we needed to hear it.
"With everyone shooting their wisdom and advice out there, and customers who've really backed us, it just shows there's something about Orange that's a really cool place to be."
People seem to have a real appetite for what we do and by putting in the effort and that bit of extra love and care, it definitely floated us and kept us keen to be part of that drive of town."
