Heated rivalry to reignite as Woodbridge Cup 10s draw revealed

Sparks could fly this weekend with two rivals locked in for a meeting at the 2024 Woodbridge Cup 10s.
Blayney's King George VI Oval will host both the 10s and under 18s sevens carnival on Saturday, March 23.
The annual tournament is a popular part of the western rugby league calendar and is the first opportunity for players, coaches and fans to get a gauge on clubs ahead of a new campaign.
The first grade contingent includes all teams, down to 13 following the withdrawal of Condobolin Rams.
The knockout has some mouthwatering match-ups to kick off proceedings.
Grenfell Goannas will enter in the second round as will Orange United Warriors and Oberon Tigers who reignite their heated rivalry.
In the first round Blayney Bears will face Peak Hill Roosters and Cowra Magpies meet CSU Mungoes as the new sides make their debuts.
Elsewhere Trundle Boomers play Cargo Blue Heelers, Manildra Rhinos clash with nearby Eugowra Golden Eagles and Canowindra Tigers face off against Molong Bulls.
Losing teams will enter the plate competition.
The junior sevens takes the form of a round robin with a final and features eight sides - Blayney Bears, Molong Bulls, Orange United Warriors, Canowindra Tigers, Grenfell Goannas, Trundle Boomers and two sides from Cowra Magpies.
Each pool will see teams play each other once before the top seeds play off in a grand final.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.