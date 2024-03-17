Proposal for 'one of the best mountain bike tracks on this planet' back on the agenda

Renewed calls to build "one of the best mountain bike tracks on this planet" will be addressed at the upcoming Orange City Council meeting.
On March 19, Councillor Glenn Floyd will move that council re-instate the intentions around the proposed track encompassing parts of Mount Canobolas-Gaanha Bula and seek funding for the project.
The motion will also call for council to engage stakeholders in "positive, open and transparent conversation to continue the work that has already been started and take the project to the next level, while seeking alternative options in relation to possible track locations as to avoid sensitive cultural and environmental sites".
The project has received pushback due to the potential risk of environmental harm and damage to sacred Indigenous sites.
"I know there is some significant cultural things up here on the mountain. It's an Aboriginal sacred site up here." Mr Floyd said in a video posted to his Facebook page.
"We've got some talking to do in this respect, but I think there should be some medium ground met where we can come to some sort of agreement."
The councillor then noted how there had already been infrastructure built on the mountain.
"There's roads and fire trails throughout the area up here, so I really can't see why we can't get something that involves a couple of mountain bike trails down one side of a mountain leading to that Glenwood (State Forest) area to accommodate some mountain bikes."
In documents prepared for the March 19 meeting, Mr Floyd said it would be "difficult" to determine the scale of funding required in the initial stages.
He did add that should a re-design be required, the initial cost - excluding ground truthing - was estimated at $50,000 - $100,000.
In 2022, a downhill mountain biking track dubbed the 'Trail of Awesomeness' opened between the Glenwood Forest and Galinbundinya Trail, on the west side of Mount Canobolas.
In a separate motion set to be tabled on March 19, Councillor Steve Peterson will ask that council provide a letter of support to the Orange Mountain Bike Club stating the value of the Glenwood Forest mountain bike flow trail to Orange and ask that the section which would be destroyed by planned logging, be spared.
"Logging will impact a section of the track which is particularly popular for new riders, and it would be wonderful if this did not happen," he added.
A council staff comment attached to the motion stated the primary purpose of the plantation State Forest's created within and adjacent to Orange is for logging and provision of timber for manufacturing and was managed by Forestry Corporation.
"Harvesting of the Kinross State Forest saw the destruction of the mountain bike trails created in that forest and led to the establishment of a trail network in Glenwood State Forest," the report read.
"Despite undertaking planning with Forestry in an attempt to construct track in areas not subject to harvesting these plans can change in the short-term impacting on networks that otherwise would not be subject to short-term harvesting activities.
"This is the main challenge when constructing trail networks in plantation state forests."
