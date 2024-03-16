Can we handle two elections all at once?

I'm about to throw a number at you ... bear with me.
It's a big one: 181.
That's how many days we have between now, when you're reading this newsletter, to the moment we go to the polls for this year's council elections.
And, whether you like it or not, a lot of current and aspiring candidates are in campaign mode.
Orange is coming off a somewhat turbulent shortened term.
The Lords Place saga is inescapable, while not that long ago the chambers were packed as councillors weighed up a vote against the city's Rainbow Festival.
The bee clock, the golden balls, the sports stadium, southern feeder road and potential MTB trails on Mount Canobolas that will dominate the next five-and-a-bit months as the jostling to win a seat on the new council takes place.
This week we launched our story on who, from the current crop of councillors, will likely put their hand up again for a new term. Which of them will likely run for mayor?
And then, of course, there will be new (and some old) faces set to join the race.
It will form an important part of our coverage as we look to keep everyone up-to-date with who is looking to represent us on council.
Because, if the last election is anything to go by, we could see a large number of candidates.
At the last council election over 80 people put their hat in the ring. That's a massive number of names to sift through when you get to a booth and look to tick a box.
So while 181 days seems like an overly large run up to the September 14 election date, the campaigning has already started.
Katter in Orange
It was interesting to see our Federal MP Andrew Gee hitch his wagon to that of the sometimes controversial Bob Kattar.
Like Mr Gee, Mr Kattar is also an independent and if their stunt (I think it's fair to call dressing up people as pigs and hoisting a banner outside of a senate select committee hearing a stunt) at the Hotel Canobolas on Tuesday is anything to go by the pair seems to have joined forces to make the most unlikely of unlikely duos.
We already know we're going to see plenty of the Nationals ahead of the Federal Election in 2025. David Littleproud has been in Orange four times since July 6, 2023.
But will we also see more of Bob Katter?
Mr Kattar is welcome in Orange, but it was sad to see an issue like the one facing orchardists and farmers across Orange politicised like it was on Tuesday.
Thanks for reading,
Nick McGrath
